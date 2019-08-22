SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Former Fulton teacher pleads guilty in child enticement case

Pleads to lesser charges

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 07:05 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 08:32 AM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - A former Fulton and Southern Boone District teacher pleaded guilty in a child enticement case on Monday.

Teneil Stevenson, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty to a first-degree stalking charge after he was originally indicted for attempted enticement of a child, according to online court records. According to the indictment, he sent suggestive messages and photos to a child living in Callaway County.

Stevenson worked for the Fulton School District in 2017 and was employed in the Southern Boone School District in 2018 before resigning after the charge was made public. 

Stevenson faces up to four years in prison for the stalking charge. There is currently no agreement for the outcome of the case, but the state will make a recommendation regarding conditions of probation at a hearing in October, said Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher Wilson. 

Stevenson is set to be sentenced in October. 

