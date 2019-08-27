Former teacher sentenced for sex crime

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student enrolled in his class at Columbia Area Career Center was sentenced on Monday

Sean T. Diestel was sentenced to five years of probation for the crime, and the judge suspended a four-year prison term.

Diestel pleaded guilty in May to the charge of sexual contact with a student.

Diestel was accused of having sex with the student in May 2018.

The victim reported she and Diestel engaged in a sexual relationship from September 2017 to December 2017, according to court documents. The sexual contact occurred in the 6000 block of Gateway Boulevard and the 1800 block of East Point Drive in Boone County.

The victim was 17 years old at the time of the reported relationship, court documents said.

Diestel was a teacher with Columbia Public Schools when the reported incident took place.

If Diestel violates his probation, he will have to spend four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.