Crime

Former teacher sentenced to three years in child enticement case

Pleaded guilty to lesser charge

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 07:06 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 07:06 AM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - A former Fulton and Southern Boone District teacher was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday.

Teneil Stevenson pleaded guilty to first-degree stalking in August after he was originally indicted for attempted enticement of a child in September 2018, according to online court records.

According to the indictment, he sent suggestive messages and photos to a child living in Callaway County.

Stevenson worked for the Fulton School District in 2017 and was employed in the Southern Boone School District in 2018 before resigning after the charge was made public. 

 

