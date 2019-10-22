Former teacher sentenced to three years in child enticement case

Teneil Stevenson

FULTON, Mo. - A former Fulton and Southern Boone District teacher was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday.

Teneil Stevenson pleaded guilty to first-degree stalking in August after he was originally indicted for attempted enticement of a child in September 2018, according to online court records.

According to the indictment, he sent suggestive messages and photos to a child living in Callaway County.

Stevenson worked for the Fulton School District in 2017 and was employed in the Southern Boone School District in 2018 before resigning after the charge was made public.