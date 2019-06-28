Fortuna man gets life in prison for killing child

CALIFORNIA, Mo. - A Fortuna man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing his infant son in 2017.

Matthew Hamm re-entered his plea of guilty on Thursday and received a sentence of life in prison for the second-degree murder charge and four years for abandonment of a corpse.

Hamm was accused of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in Moniteau County. In his original plea, Hamm admitted to seriously injuring the baby called "O.H." in court documents, causing his death on May 5, 2017 by hitting him in the head and not seeking medical attention. He also admitted to disposing of the baby's body. According to court documents, Hamm burned the infant's body and investigators recovered skeletal remains.