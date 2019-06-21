Four from Florida arrested in traffic stop

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Four people from Florida face drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday in Cooper County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle with Anthony Noto, Dylan White, Kevin McClain, and Kimberly Gorrell inside near the 98-mile marker on Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning.

The trooper wrote in a probable cause statement that he saw the black Dodge Charger following one car length behind a tractor-trailer.

According to the trooper, Noto did not allow him to search the car.

After a patrol dog brought attention to the car, troopers located 21 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in the trunk and throughout the suspects' luggage, the probable cause statement said.

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

They also found $3,624 in U.S. currency with a large amount located inside a black, plastic, resealable bag, according to the statement. The rest of the money was found randomly throughout the car, the trooper wrote.

Each suspect was jailed on a $20,000 bond.