Crime

Four from Florida arrested in traffic stop

Troopers say they found money, drugs

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 06:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:28 PM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - Four people from Florida face drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday in Cooper County. 

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle with Anthony Noto, Dylan White, Kevin McClain, and Kimberly Gorrell inside near the 98-mile marker on Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning.

The trooper wrote in a probable cause statement that he saw the black Dodge Charger following one car length behind a tractor-trailer. 

According to the trooper, Noto did not allow him to search the car.

After a patrol dog brought attention to the car, troopers located 21 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in the trunk and throughout the suspects' luggage, the probable cause statement said. 

They also found $3,624 in U.S. currency with a large amount located inside a black, plastic, resealable bag, according to the statement. The rest of the money was found randomly throughout the car, the trooper wrote. 

Each suspect was jailed on a $20,000 bond. 

