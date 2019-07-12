SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Four people from Florida arrested by Highway Patrol following marijuana bust

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:24 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:32 PM CDT

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Four people from Florida could face drug charges in Callaway County after the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered several pounds of marijuana and THC wax Thursday night. 

According to troopers, Jacob M. Rediker, 18, Chance W. Loschiavo, 23, Mariah D. Farmer, 20, and Fransisco J. Delalto, 20, all of Okeechobee, Florida, were arrested around 6:20 p.m. 

The Highway Patrol said nearly 9 pounds (4.08 kg) of marijuana and 3 ounces of THC wax was found by troopers.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

Rediker, Loschiavo, Farmer and Delalto were arrested on possible charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 

At last check, charges haven't been filed in Callaway County. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • The Latest on Barry and What it Could Mean For Us

    The Latest on Barry and What it Could Mean For Us

Recommended Stories

Top Videos