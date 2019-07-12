Four people from Florida arrested by Highway Patrol following marijuana bust

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Four people from Florida could face drug charges in Callaway County after the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered several pounds of marijuana and THC wax Thursday night.

According to troopers, Jacob M. Rediker, 18, Chance W. Loschiavo, 23, Mariah D. Farmer, 20, and Fransisco J. Delalto, 20, all of Okeechobee, Florida, were arrested around 6:20 p.m.

The Highway Patrol said nearly 9 pounds (4.08 kg) of marijuana and 3 ounces of THC wax was found by troopers.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

Rediker, Loschiavo, Farmer and Delalto were arrested on possible charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

At last check, charges haven't been filed in Callaway County.