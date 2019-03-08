SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Fugitive found hiding under Callaway County home

Was wanted in Cooper County

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 10:56 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 10:56 AM CST

AUXVASSE, Mo. - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the Auxvasse Police Department found a fugitive hiding under a home in Auxvasse on Thursday.

Michael Smith, 27, of Auxvasse, fled the scene of a disturbance police responded to on Manor Drive. He was wanted for felony assault crimes he allegedly committed in Cooper County. 

Police eventually found Smith hiding under a home.  Smith surrendered and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Callaway County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

