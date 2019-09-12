Joseph K Buccholz-Belcher is arrested after he is accused of hitting two people with a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

FULTON, Mo. - A Fulton man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly hit two people with a stolen vehicle.

Joseph K. Buccholz-Belcher, 22, allegedly hit an 11-year-old girl and 39-year-old woman with a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Columbia, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department. The two victims were Buccholz-Belcher's family members, the release said.

Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the 300 block of East 7th Street.

Buccholz-Belcher fled the scene and was later found near Bluff and Route Z. After a struggle, police were able to take him into custody, the release said.

Buccholz-Belcher was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident.

Buccholz-Belcher was taken to the Callaway County Jail and is being held on no bond.

The victims were hurt in the incident, but the extent of their injuries was not clear.