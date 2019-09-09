Fulton man accused of hitting woman with chunk of concrete

Tyler Clark

Tyler Clark

FULTON, Mo. - A Fulton man was jailed Sunday after being accused of throwing a piece of concrete at a family member.

Fulton police arrested Tyler N. Clark, 29, a little after noon after they were called to a home in the 600 block of Churchill Road in Fulton, according to a Fulton Police Department news release. A woman said Clark forced his way into her apartment, slapped her and threatened her son, police wrote in a probable cause statement.

The woman said she was able to get Clark to leave the apartment, but outside Clark threw a 10-pound piece of concrete at her, injuring her shin, according to the statement.

Prosecutors charged Clark with first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action. He booked into the Callaway County Jail without bond.