Crime

Fulton man accused of hitting woman with chunk of concrete

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 02:03 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:03 PM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - A Fulton man was jailed Sunday after being accused of throwing a piece of concrete at a family member.

Fulton police arrested Tyler N. Clark, 29, a little after noon after they were called to a home in the 600 block of Churchill Road in Fulton, according to a Fulton Police Department news release. A woman said Clark forced his way into her apartment, slapped her and threatened her son, police wrote in a probable cause statement.

The woman said she was able to get Clark to leave the apartment, but outside Clark threw a 10-pound piece of concrete at her, injuring her shin, according to the statement. 

Prosecutors charged Clark with first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action. He booked into the Callaway County Jail without bond. 

