Fulton man arrested after police chase

Zachariah Wayne McReynolds is arrested after he allegedly hit someone with a golf cart and led police on a chase on Thursday, Aug. 29.

FULTON, Mo. - A Fulton man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly hit someone with a golf cart and led police on a chase.

The Fulton Police Department originally responded to an address on Gross Place for a stealing in progress where they found that Zachariah W. McReynolds had allegedly stolen a golf cart and struck the owner with the golf cart, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department.

McReynolds ran from police and was later found in a vehicle that he had just stolen, the release said. McReynolds led police on a chase when he eventually pulled over and ran through a wooded area to Morningside Lake. McReynolds then tried to swim away from police in the lake but was unable to get very far, the release said.

He then swam back to the bank, and officers arrested him.

McReynolds was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault, second-degree property damage, resisting arrest, stealing and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He's being held in the Callaway County Jail on no bond.

McReynolds originally gave police his brother's name when they arrested him, but after being finger printed, it was discovered that he was actually Zachariah Wayne McReynolds, the release said.

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected with the correct street address and suspect's name.