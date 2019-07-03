SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Fulton man charged with stealing three cars

Austin Tabor held on $125,000 bond

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 07:41 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 07:41 PM CDT

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Miller County deputies said a Fulton man faces multiple charges after being accused of stealing three motor vehicles.

Austin Tabor was arrested on Sunday in connection with an investigation into the stolen vehicles. He faces three felony charges for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Deputies said all three stolen vehicles were recovered by nearby law enforcement agencies. Tabor is being held at the Miller County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

