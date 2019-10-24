Fulton police investigation leads to arrest

Andrew Anyaeto was arrested in Fulton after a suspected assault investigation.

FULTON, Mo. - Fulton police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an assault investigation.

Andrew Anyaeto of Fulton, was taken into custody at the 600 block of Old Jefferson City Road Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. The Fulton Police Department said officers were called to a residence for a suspected domestic assault.

Officers reported Anyaeto was threatening "suicide by cop," if officers arrived. Police said a special response unit arrived to the residence and arrested him without shots being fired.

Police say Anyaeto is also suspected of having a firearm. Anyaeto is not supposed to possess a gun after being a convicted felon.