Crime

Fulton police seek burglars

Five businesses broken into Friday

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 04:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:20 PM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - Fulton police are seeking the public's help to identify two burglars.

The Fulton Police Department said in a news release that officers took reports of five business burglaries throughout the city Friday morning. In at least one of the burglaries -- in the 1200 block of South Business 54 -- a burglar broke into a restaurant through a window and stole items from inside, police said.

The department released surveillance photos showing two people wanted in connection with the burglaries. Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 573-592-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 573-592-2474. 

