Fulton woman charged with murder

Kalesha Peterson

FULTON, Mo. - Prosecutors charged a 37-year-old Fulton woman Friday with murder after she allegedly shot a man to death late Thursday.

Kalesha M. Peterson was being held at the Callaway County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon Friday after David Dalton, 36, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Peterson called police at 10:22 p.m. Thursday and said she had accidentally shot her boyfriend, later identified as Dalton, the Fulton Police Department said in a news release. She later told officers she had been drinking and she and Dalton had been watching a movie, according to the release. Dalton said he wanted to play out a scene in a movie involving a gun, which is when the gun fired, according to the release.

Medics tried to treat Dalton but he died at the scene.

Police found two spent gun shells at the scene in the 400 block of East First Street, according to a probable cause statement included in the release.

Peterson said she had the .38-caliber gun in her hand when it fired and that she tried to stop the bleeding from Dalton's wound, according to police. Dalton died from a single gunshot wound. Peterson told investigators that Dalton had used the gun weeks before the shooting and had not removed a spent shell, police said.

A breath test at the Fulton Police Department showed Peterson was intoxicated, police said.

