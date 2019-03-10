Fulton woman charged with murder
She claims shooting was accidental
FULTON, Mo. - Prosecutors charged a 37-year-old Fulton woman Friday with murder after she allegedly shot a man to death late Thursday.
Kalesha M. Peterson was being held at the Callaway County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon Friday after David Dalton, 36, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Peterson called police at 10:22 p.m. Thursday and said she had accidentally shot her boyfriend, later identified as Dalton, the Fulton Police Department said in a news release. She later told officers she had been drinking and she and Dalton had been watching a movie, according to the release. Dalton said he wanted to play out a scene in a movie involving a gun, which is when the gun fired, according to the release.
Medics tried to treat Dalton but he died at the scene.