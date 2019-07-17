Courtesy: Gasconade County Sheriff's Office

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office put out a public plea for help in finding a fugitive, warning the man that he "can run but can't hide."

According to Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, Douglas J. Logan, 38, is wanted on parole violations on charges of second-degree burglary and stealing.

Logan is also wanted on a felony charge of contempt of court.

Deputies said Logan is known to visit Gasconade, Franklin and Maries Counties.

The Sheriff's Office advises anyone who sees Logan not to approach him.

Logan was also warned by deputies in the Facebook post that he would get caught.

Anyone with information about Logan can call Capt. Mark Williams, with the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office, at 573-789-7440.