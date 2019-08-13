German citizen accused of sending revenge porn charged in Boone County

Courtesy: Boone County Jail

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Monday against a German citizen accused of sending revenge porn.

Maximilian Olthuis, 25, of Ahaus, Germany, was arrested by Columbia police officers earlier this month.

According to court documents, Olthuis created a fake Instagram account and used it to send nude photos of the victim to their friends.

Olthuis is also accused of slashing a tire on the victim's car and showing up to their place of work on at least two occasions between June and August.

Police said Olthuis admitted to the crimes out of revenge and because he was upset with the victim.

Olthuis also has dual-citizenship with the Netherlands and planned to fly back home by the end of August, according to the probable cause statement.

Prosecutors charged Olthuis with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, second-degree stalking and second-degree property damage.

Olthuis is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.