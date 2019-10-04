Grand jury indicts Boone County man in deadly crash

Charles Waddill

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Boone County grand jury indicted a Harrisburg man Friday on four felony counts in connection with a deadly June crash on Rangeline Street.

Charles Waddill was indicted on charges of felony driving while intoxicated, involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash and felony evidence tampering. Prosecutors originally charged Waddill in July with leaving the scene of a crash.

The indictment claims Waddill was speeding in addition to driving drunk when he hit a pedestrian on June 29. The document also claims he washed or attempted to wash blood from his vehicle in an effort to get rid of evidence.

Police said the victim, Timothy Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck in the 1400 block of Rangeline Street. Waddill contacted police two days later, telling them he was in the area at the time of the crash, according to a probable cause statement filed with his charges in July.

Waddill posted bond in July, according to online court records. A hearing in his case is scheduled for Monday.