Harrisburg Middle School principal arrested on suspicion of DWI

HARRISBURG, Mo. - Harrisburg Middle School teacher Jeffrey Wardrip, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Tuesday night.

Harrisburg Schools superintendent Steve Combs said Wardrip told the school district why he was arrested and is cooperating with the district on the issue.

"The District does not condone excessive drinking or driving in an impaired state by any staff," Combs said.

Combs said the school district is taking the matter seriously but could not say whether or not any disciplinary action was taken against Wardrip.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, no charges had been filed against Wardrip, according to online court