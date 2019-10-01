COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Central Missouri Humane Society is hoping to find homes for dozens of cats seized at a Boone County residence in August.

The organization said in a news release Tuesday that it will hold an adoption event each day this week from noon to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday. The adoption event continues through Sunday, when the hours are noon to 3 p.m. Adoption fees will be waived for adult cats and a reduced adoption fee of $10 will be charged for kittens.

Authorities seized 47 cats, three dogs and two birds Aug. 21 from a home in northern Columbia. The dogs and cats have already been adopted, the organization said.

Prosecutors charged two women last month with animal abuse -- Joy Lassell and Jillane Fulton-Barbee.

In probable cause statements filed in those cases, investigators wrote that some animals were living in a feces-filled basement and all had medical conditions because of the environment. Lassell said the animals belonged to Fulton-Barbee and Fulton-Barbee "feels no remorse" for the animals' conditions and refused to voluntarily relinquish ownership of the animals, according to the documents.

The women are sisters, according to the documents.

Arraignments for Lassell and Fulton-Barbee are scheduled for Oct. 9.