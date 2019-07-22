Inmates cause damage after Boonville prison power outage

BOONVILLE, Mo. - Inmates tampered with security cameras and broke into staff offices after a power outage and failure of the backup generator left Boonville Correctional Center in the dark for almost two hours Saturday night.

A storm caused a power outage and a mechanical problem caused a malfunction in the backup generator, leaving the prison without power from 10:55 p.m. Saturday to 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said Monday. No injuries were reported.

Pojmann said inmates tampered with cameras and broke into staff offices, seizing canteen items that had been impounded in their housing units. Authorities were continuing to assess damage to office equipment Monday, she said.

Boonville Correctional Center is a minimum security prison with a maximum capacity of about 1,350 inmates.