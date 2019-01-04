Investigation continues in mid-Missouri burglaries after arrest is made

Courtesy: Audrain County Sheriff's Office

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. - A Callaway County man could face criminal charges after being accused in several burglaries across mid-Missouri.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said a deputy arrested Jeremy W. Smith, 32, of Auxvasse, during a traffic stop on Dec. 29.

Sheriff Matt Oller said Smith was taken into custody after the deputy noticed stolen property inside Smith's vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies have recovered two stolen UTVs, three ATVs, two motorcycles, a land mower, a stolen trailer and farming equipment in the last 72 hours.

7 Photos A piece of equipment found by Audrain County deputies during a theft investigation in late December 2018 and early January 2019. [Courtesy Audrain County Sheriff's Office]

Deputies were able to return an estimated $35,000 in stolen property. Six residents reported thefts to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Boone County Sheriff's Department and Mexico Department of Public Safety.

Oller said the investigation will continue and other suspects could face charges.