Crime

Jefferson City chase turns into 3-vehicle crash

Independence man arrested

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 01:55 PM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 01:55 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - One person was arrested on Monday after he allegedly led Jefferson City police on a short chase that ended in a crash. 

Police tried to pull over Kenneth Manion, 41 of Independence, at about 12:30 Monday afternoon near Stadium and Missouri Boulevard. Manion allegedly led police on a chase and hit another vehicle in the 2200 block of Missouri Boulevard, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a press release.

That vehicle was then forced into a third vehicle, the release said.  

Manion was arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt in the crash, the release said. 

The scene was clear by 1 p.m.

