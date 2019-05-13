Jefferson City chase turns into 3-vehicle crash

Part of Missouri Boulevard is shut down on Monday, May 13, 2019 due to a vehicle crash.

Part of Missouri Boulevard is shut down on Monday, May 13, 2019 due to a vehicle crash.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - One person was arrested on Monday after he allegedly led Jefferson City police on a short chase that ended in a crash.

Police tried to pull over Kenneth Manion, 41 of Independence, at about 12:30 Monday afternoon near Stadium and Missouri Boulevard. Manion allegedly led police on a chase and hit another vehicle in the 2200 block of Missouri Boulevard, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a press release.

That vehicle was then forced into a third vehicle, the release said.

Here's a look at the scene on Missouri Boulevard and Heisinger Road. #ABC17News Lanes are opening back up now. pic.twitter.com/7gGrFJTA60 — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) May 13, 2019

Manion was arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt in the crash, the release said.

The scene was clear by 1 p.m.

Source: JCPD