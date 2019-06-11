Jefferson City gym owners indicted

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Two Jefferson City gym owners, one of them a former sheriff's deputy, were indicted by a Cole County grand jury last week on charges of dealing anabolic steroids.

The indictments, filed June 4, allege Amber Gabriel and Luke Gabriel sold the drugs to a person identified by the initials Z.W. between Aug. 1, 2017 and May 15 this year. No other information about the alleged crimes is included.

The two co-own the Capital Fitness gym in Jefferson City. Amber Gabriel is a former Cole County Sheriff's Department deputy who was fired May 16 for policy violations, Sheriff John Wheeler said. The investigation into the drug sales was referred to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to avoid a conflict of interest, Wheeler said.

Court documents say and Wheeler confirmed that the Callaway County Sheriff's Office served a warrant on Amber Gabriel last week. Wheeler said Callaway County was asked to serve the warrant also to avoid a conflict of interest.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said his agency arrested Amber Gabriel on June 5 on the Cole County warrant and she bonded out of the Callaway County Jail. Chism said he was made aware of the investigation from the onset and asked to make the arrest to avoid conflicts of interest and jail security issues in Cole County.

Both suspects posted a $5,000 bond.