Jefferson City man accused of raping woman in her home

Colton Birdno is accused of raping a woman in her home on Oct. 1, 2019.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man was arrested and charged after he allegedly raped a woman in her home on Monday night.

Colton A. Birdno, 20, was allegedly in the victim's apartment in the 1600 block of Shady Court Monday night, according to court documents. Birdno allegedly pulled the victim off of her bed while she was sleeping and held her face down on the mattress.

The victim told police Birdno then raped her, court documents said.

Birdno was charged with second-degree rape and is in the Cole County Jail on no bond.