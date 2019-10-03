SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Jefferson City man accused of raping woman in her home

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 11:55 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:55 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man was arrested and charged after he allegedly raped a woman in her home on Monday night.

Colton A. Birdno, 20, was allegedly in the victim's apartment in the 1600 block of Shady Court Monday night, according to court documents. Birdno allegedly pulled the victim off of her bed while she was sleeping and held her face down on the mattress.

The victim told police Birdno then raped her, court documents said.

Birdno was charged with second-degree rape and is in the Cole County Jail on no bond. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Showers lingering into the afternoon

    Showers lingering into the afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos