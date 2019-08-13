Jefferson City man charged in Miller Street shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - An 18-year-old was charged with multiple felonies Monday after a shooting in Jefferson City.

Tyler McClinton, 18, was arrested Monday morning after the Jefferson City Police Department investigated a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Miller Street just at 3:17 p.m. Sunday, and were told that one person was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, JCPD said in a news release.

When officers arrived to the scene, witnesses gave a suspect description, and officers were able to find McClinton and take him into custody for questioning.

McClinton is being being held in the Cole County Jail without bond, and is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to court records.

Police said that McClinton and the victim were in a fight on East Miller Street, which immediately preceded the shots being fired.

Four shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and is being treated at a hospital for serious injuries.