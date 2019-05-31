Jefferson City man could face charges after police investigate stabbing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man could face charges after being accused of stabbing another man Thursday night in Jefferson City.

Police said the 37-year-old suspect stabbed the victim several times in the arm at a home in the 100 block of Marshall Street.

The victim was released are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at the home.

Police said after officers interviewed witnesses and the victim, the suspect was taken to the Cole County Jail, where he resisted arrest twice.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, armed criminal action, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

At last check, the name of the suspect or what led up to the attack hadn't been released.