Jefferson City man indicted on murder charge in LU student killing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday in the 2018 killing of former Lincoln University student government leader.

Michael D. Bouchee was indicted on second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for the December shooting.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, Bouchee and DeAngelo Frazier were both involved in the sale of marijuana at a home in the 200 block of Dawson Street when the shooting allegedly happened.

Police said nearly four ounces of marijuana and items used to sell marijuana were recovered from the home after the shooting on Dec. 11. Officers said they also recovered more than 20 spent shell casings outside of the home.

D’Angelo Bratton-Bland, 23, of Jefferson City, was killed in the shooting, but police said he was an innocent bystander who did nothing to contribute to his own death. There is no indication in court documents that Bratton-Bland was involved with anything taking place inside the house.

Court documents obtained by ABC 17 News revealed Frazier and Bouchee were at the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said photos and videos were found on both men's phones that advertised the sale of marijuana.

Frazier is also charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Bouchee and Frazier were previously charged with delivery of a controlled substance in the case.

