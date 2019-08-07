Jefferson City man pleads guilty to child endangerment case

Jesse Driskill pleads guilty to endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday, Aug. 6, after being accused of child kidnappings and sex crimes.

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. - A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday in connection with a 2018 statutory rape case.

According to court documents, Jesse Driskill had a 13-year-old girl at his home in October 2018. The child told police Driskill had sex with her.

However, Driskill told police he thought she was 16 years old, according to court documents. Driskill was originally charged first-degree statutory rape but pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday.

Driskill was sentenced to 12 years in jail for the charges on Tuesday.

Driskill was also charged with three counts of child kidnapping in Callaway County for taking the child. That jury trial is scheduled for next month.