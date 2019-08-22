SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Jefferson City police arrest man on suspicion of threat

Allegedly called himself 'next mass shooter'

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 11:32 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:32 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion of making a threat through social media.

Police arrested a Jefferson City resident who posted comments on a public page saying he was "Your Next Mass Shooter," the department said in a news release. The man was arrested after police found him at his home.

The suspect was "hostile" with authorities but admitted to "understanding the gravity of his statements on social media," according to the release. 

The man, who police did not name, was being held Thursday morning at the Cole County Jail on suspicion of first-degree making a terroristic threat. 

Police said no other information will be released.

