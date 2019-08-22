Jefferson City police arrest man on suspicion of threat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion of making a threat through social media.

Police arrested a Jefferson City resident who posted comments on a public page saying he was "Your Next Mass Shooter," the department said in a news release. The man was arrested after police found him at his home.

The suspect was "hostile" with authorities but admitted to "understanding the gravity of his statements on social media," according to the release.

The man, who police did not name, was being held Thursday morning at the Cole County Jail on suspicion of first-degree making a terroristic threat.

Police said no other information will be released.

Look for more on this developing story.