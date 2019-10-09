Jefferson City police investigate shooting

One man in custody after Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police arrested one person after a shooting Wednesday morning in the 200 block of West Dunklin Street.

Police originally responded to the weapons call at about 9:20 a.m., and determined a person fired multiple rounds at a vehicle that was driving through the area, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.

The victim and witnesses identified a suspect, whom police arrested shortly after the incident.

Police say no one was hurt but one car was damaged by the gunfire.

JCPD Lt. David Williams said he does not believe this was a random act of violence and that the department is not looking for any more suspects.

"We had multiple witnesses that were willing to give us information and point us in the direction of the subject on foot," Williams said. "Sometimes that's difficult because there are many ways someone can escape on foot."

Renee Williams, who works near where the shooting took place, said she was on her way to her office when it happened.

"I got a text message from the owner of the business saying 'oh my goodness, I'm so glad you aren't there, there's been a shooting outside the building,'" Renee Williams said.

"It's something we expect in the area sometimes, but not all the time," she said, "It's pretty calm during the day, I just don't stick around over here at night to find out just because I know some of the areas can be worse than others but it can happen anywhere."

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here