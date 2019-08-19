Jefferson City police investigate Sunday night shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night.

Police were originally called to the 900 block of Adams Street at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.

After investigating, police found that there was a disturbance among multiple people, which led to someone shooting off a gun.

No one was hurt, and there was no property damaged in the shooting, police said.

Police responded to another, unrelated shooting Monday morning.

Anyone with information can call JCPD at 573-634-6400), Crimestoppers at 573-659-8477 or at jeffcitycrimestoppers.com/.