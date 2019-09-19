Jefferson City police investigating 'weapons offense' near Lincoln campus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police were investigating Wednesday a weapons offense next to the Lincoln University campus.

Jefferson City Police Department Lt. David Williams said no injuries or property destruction were reported in the incident, which occurred on Dunklin Street near Chestnut Street. Other details, including the nature of the incident or what type of weapon was involved, were not immediately available.

Williams later said no one was in custody and police do not have a description of a vehicle involved in the incident.

Playback of live video from the scene is available in the player below.

Lincoln University spokeswoman Misty Young said the campus was locked down for about 20 minutes starting around noon because of reports of shots fired near the campus.

Jefferson City School District spokeswoman Ryan Burns said the district did not lock down any schools after consulting with police.

Check for updates on this developing story.