Jefferson City School District says threat not legitimate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City School District said Friday that a reported social media threat originated in another state and had no ties to Jefferson City.

Police searched Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Friday after parents and students reported seeing a threatening message on the social media service Snapchat, Jefferson City School District spokeswoman Ryan Burns said. She said officers didn't find the message, which appeared to be written on a wall.

Burns said later that police determined the message originated in another state and had no ties to the school.

"They have concluded there is no threat to Thomas Jefferson Middle School or any other school in the JC Schools district," the district said in an email to parents.

The threat did not specify any school.

Parents were taking children out of Thomas Jefferson on Friday morning.

