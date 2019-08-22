Jefferson City shooting suspect charged

Amadea Williams, 30, of Jefferson City, is charged after he allegedly shot off a gun on Monday, Aug. 19 and hit a vehicle.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man was charged on Monday after he allegedly shot off a gun in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street early Monday morning.

Amadeo D. Williams, 30, allegedly shot at a vehicle in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a car parked on the street with multiple bullet holes, according to court documents.

The victim told police her boyfriend was the one who shot at her vehicle and that he had been threatening her the previous day, court documents said.

The victim said she and Williams were arguing outside of her apartment when he took her phone and continued to argue, documents said. The victim safely got back inside but heard multiple gunshots outside. Her car had multiple bullet holes and damage to the doors, windshield, hood and dash that was more than $750 in damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Williams then allegedly left the scene, and officers were able to find him later on Broadway Street in Jefferson City. He allegedly had more than one gram of marijuana in his vehicle.

Williams was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage, fourth-degree domestic assault, third-degree kidnapping and possession of marijuana.