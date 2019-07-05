Judge sets new bond for Miller County woman accused of burning child

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Miller County Sheriff's Office

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A judge has set a new bond for a Miller County woman accused of burning her child.

Prosecutors charge Elizabeth G. Austin, of Lake Ozark, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child that resulted in serious physical injury, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child that created a substantial risk and possession of a controlled substance.

The bond for Austin was set at $50,000 surety or cash by the judge Thursday after a no bond warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to court documents, her 6-month-old child was flown to a hospital in February with severe burns.

Police said Austin told officers the child was left unattended in a bathtub while she tried to get another child, who was walking around with a knife, under control.

Austin said her 2-year-old child, who was in the bathroom with the baby, pushed the infant under the running water and turned the faucet on hot, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said methamphetamine and a digital scale were found in Austin's home and the baby tested positive for amphetamines.

A court hearing for Austin is scheduled for July 8 at 9 a.m.