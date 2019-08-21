Judge to decide on life insurance payout in poisoning case

IBERIA, Mo. - An insurance company is asking a judge to determine who has the legal claim of a $150,000 life insurance policy after the insured person died in December when his wife allegedly poisoned him and set their house on fire.

American Family Life Insurance filed the complaint in federal court on Wednesday to determine who has claim over Joshua Murray's policy.

Murray's wife, Amy Murray, filed a claim to collect the life insurance 10 days after Joshua's death. However, Missouri law forbids potential death benefit recipients from receiving the benefit if they cause the death of the insured.

AFLIC said in the court documents that either Joshua's father-in-law Randy Prater, who was has been the owner of Joshua's insurance policy since 2013, or Josh Murray's estate could have a valid claim.

Prater filed a change of owner form with AFLIC in January 2013 that designated Prater as the policy owner, and he has been paying the premiums since then, court documents said. Prater has not yet made a claim for the death benefit.

Missouri law also states that if there is no beneficiary, and if the owner of the policy is not eligible, then the policy is paid out to the estate.

Amy is accused of using antifreeze to poison her husband on Dec. 11. Joshua died from the antifreeze before Amy set fire to the bed Joshua's body was lying on, according to court documents. Amy then allegedly left the home for a period of time.

Court documents revealed Amy had worked as a nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Center and had a romantic relationship with an inmate.

Amy is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.

Murray has a preliminary hearing set for Monday.