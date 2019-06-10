Jury acquits man in Columbia home invasion

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Boone County jury found a man accused in a 2017 home invasion not guilty last week.

Jurors acquitted Derrick Burnett Jr., 35, on felony counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and being a felon with a gun.

Police arrested Burnett in July in connection with a December 2017 home invasion in the 200 block of Loch Lane. Investigators said they found a blood trail from the home to an area where Burnett's vehicle was last seen, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab later matched the DNA to Burnett.

One person was hurt in the shooting, police said at the time.