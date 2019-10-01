Kansas City man charged in Camdenton bomb scare

CAMDENTON, Mo. - Camdenton police say a scare about potential explosives at a motel happened when a man claimed he had "C4 explosive" in his room.

Prosecutors have charged Anthony M. Harris, of Kansas City, with four counts of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful use of a weapon after police had to evacuate the Sleep Inn on Thursday. Police said at the time they found a man in a room with what appeared to be an explosive substance.

The Camdenton Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that they found a man later identified as Harris in a room with an "oblong block substance" wrapped in a bandana that the man claimed was an explosive. The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad removed the item, which tested negative for explosives.

Authorities found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, heroin, oxocodone, ecstasy and three guns after searching Harris' room, the department said. Police also found a vehicle stolen from Kansas City outside, according to the release.

Harris was jailed without bond. He was arraigned Monday, according to online court records.