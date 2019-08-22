SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Man accused in Holts Summit chase returned to Missouri Department of Corrections

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. - A man could face new charges in Callaway County following a chase in Holts Summit.

Travis Schoer, 38, of Fulton, was arrested by deputies and police around 11 a.m. Wednesday when he was tracked down to the 100 block of East Simon Boulevard.

Deputies said Schoer abandoned his motorcycle and ran from deputies when he was spotted at the intersection of Hickory Lane and East Simon Boulevard.

Schoer jumped through a sliding glass door when deputies released a K-9 unit into the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Schoer was taken into custody following a short chase and struggle. 

Schoer was later returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. 

The Callaway County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against Schoer. 

