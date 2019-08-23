JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man accused of a 2016 double homicide faces new charges linked to the original case.

A grand jury indicted Brandon Rapier on two counts of armed criminal action and one count of aggravated stalking. He already faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson filed a superseding indictment to review the new charges against Rapier. The grand jury indicted Rapier on Tuesday.

According to Thompson, the new charges should have been filed originally.

"In my review of the case, I felt that there were some counts that should have been filed in the first place," Thompson said.

Rapier is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Ciera Kolb, and another man, Micah Hall to death.

Court documents filed this week show Rapier emailed Kolb from a falsely named email account when he was court-ordered not to speak with her. Prosecutors allege Rapier threatened his ex in the emails and even spoke directly to Kolb. The documents say he was ordered not to speak with Kolb as part of a protection order she was granted against Rapier.

According to online court records, a trial date has not been set.