Crime

Man accused of shooting off gun in Jefferson City

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:32 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:32 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after he allegedly fired a gun in the 900 block of Hibernia Road.

Tyler J. Houston, 28, was allegedly looking for someone in the area, and while he was on a commuter lot, witnesses saw him shoot off a gun multiple times, court documents said.

Houston then allegedly drove away from the scene while still shooting off his gun. 

Jefferson City Police Department officers were able to find Houston a short time later on North Ventura. Houston admitted to firing the gun and told police he was making sure the gun worked for a friend, court documents said. 

Officers then arrested Houston. He's charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

