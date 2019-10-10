Man accused of stealing from Jefferson City wrestling club released

Ryan McKee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A coach accused of stealing from his wrestling club has been arrested and released without having to post bond, according to online court records.

Ryan McKee, 46, of Jefferson City was charged Tuesday with felony stealing in Cole County on allegations that he took more than $34,000 from the Jays Kids Wrestling Club between January 2016 and February 2019. He was arrested and released on his own recognizance, according to online court records posted Thursday.

McKee was the director of the club, which prepares wrestlers for high school competition. A club volunteer who wished to remain anonymous told ABC 17 News on Wednesday that members were "heartbroken" over the allegations.

No lawyer was listed for McKee in online court records.