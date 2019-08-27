Man charged in Columbia weekend shooting

Kenneth Elliott, 28, faces multiple charges in Boone County after prosecutors accused him of a shooting.

Kenneth Elliott, 28, faces multiple charges in Boone County after prosecutors accused him of a shooting.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man faces multiple charges in Boone County after being accused of a weekend shooting.

Prosecutors charged Kenneth Elliott, 28, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the case.

Columbia police officers responded to the intersection of Whitegate and Towne Drives in north Columbia on Saturday for a reported shooting. Court documents show a person at the scene allegedly told officers Elliott was riding in a car when he fired a gun.

Officers said a shell casing was found at the scene. According to court documents, the alleged victim said Elliott was riding in an SUV. Investigators said a vehicle matching the description was seen on Paris Road.

A search by CPD showed the car belonged to another person who lived on North Rocky Fork Drive. Police say they contacted the vehicle's owner who later admitted Elliott shot a gun from the vehicle. A gun loaded with matching ammunition was found at the home on North Rocky Fork.

Officers said Elliott is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms.

Online court records show Elliott is expected back in court Sept. 4 for a bond hearing. A public defender was appointed to him.