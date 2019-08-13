SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man allegedly threatens co-worker with rifle near Jefferson City school

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 03:52 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 03:52 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man accused of threatening his co-worker with a gun could appear in Cole County court later this month. 

Prosecutors charge Ryan J. Klein, 38, of Lee's Summit, with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree harassment. 

According to court documents, Klein pointed the rifle through his car window at the victim who was sitting inside a truck parked on Lafayette Street Saturday morning.

That's about a block northeast of Jefferson City High School.

Police said Klein blamed the victim for his dismissal from a job site. 

No one was hurt.

Klein was later arrested by deputies at a home in Boone County, according to the probable cause statement. 

Investigators said a loaded rifle with a bullet in the chamber and not on safety was found inside Klein's car. 

A court hearing for Klein is scheduled Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. 

