Man allegedly threatens co-worker with rifle near Jefferson City school
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man accused of threatening his co-worker with a gun could appear in Cole County court later this month.
Prosecutors charge Ryan J. Klein, 38, of Lee's Summit, with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree harassment.
According to court documents, Klein pointed the rifle through his car window at the victim who was sitting inside a truck parked on Lafayette Street Saturday morning.
That's about a block northeast of Jefferson City High School.
Police said Klein blamed the victim for his dismissal from a job site.
No one was hurt.
Klein was later arrested by deputies at a home in Boone County, according to the probable cause statement.
Investigators said a loaded rifle with a bullet in the chamber and not on safety was found inside Klein's car.
A court hearing for Klein is scheduled Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.