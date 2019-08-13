Man allegedly threatens co-worker with rifle near Jefferson City school

Ryan J. Klein, 39, of Lee's Summit. Courtesy: Cole County Jail.

Ryan J. Klein, 39, of Lee's Summit. Courtesy: Cole County Jail.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man accused of threatening his co-worker with a gun could appear in Cole County court later this month.

Prosecutors charge Ryan J. Klein, 38, of Lee's Summit, with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree harassment.

According to court documents, Klein pointed the rifle through his car window at the victim who was sitting inside a truck parked on Lafayette Street Saturday morning.

That's about a block northeast of Jefferson City High School.

Police said Klein blamed the victim for his dismissal from a job site.

No one was hurt.

Klein was later arrested by deputies at a home in Boone County, according to the probable cause statement.

Investigators said a loaded rifle with a bullet in the chamber and not on safety was found inside Klein's car.

A court hearing for Klein is scheduled Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.