Man arrested, charged in connection with north Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One person was arrested and charged on Monday in connection with a shooting in north Columbia on June 18.

Antonio H. Robinson, 21, of Columbia, was allegedly at the intersection of Quail Drive and Countryside Lane when the shooting took place, according to court documents filed on Monday.

Police were called to the location at 7:45 p.m. on June 18 after multiple people reported shots fired in the area. After an investigation, officers were able to identify Robinson after witnesses identified Robinson as the person who shot the gun. Officers found one shell casing in the area after the shooting.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but one juvenile said he heard the bullet fly past his head while out playing basketball with other friends, court documents said.

One witness told police the shooting happened after a fight broke out near the basketball goal.

Police arrested Robinson on Friday and found four Oxycodone pills on him during the search.

Robinson was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.