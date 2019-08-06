Man arrested on suspicion of BWI after weekend boat crash

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - One person was arrested on suspicion of BWI after a crash at the Lake of the Ozarks early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at mile marker 6 in the Big Niangua just after midnight on Sunday. According to the crash report, David L. Gabert, 67, of Sunrise Beach, was driving the boat when he traveled downstream and struck a shoreline.

Jeanne S. Gabert, 64, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for moderate injuries.

David Gabert was arrested on suspicion of BWI and careless and imprudent boating.