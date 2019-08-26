Man charged after multi-county chase ends in crash

Dakota M. Wilcox, 20, of Holts Summit, is arrested and charged after allegedly leading deputies on a multi-county chase on Thursday, Aug. 22.

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - At least one man was charged on Friday after he allegedly led police on a chase through Cole and Moniteau counties last week.

Dakota M. Wilcox, 20, of Holts Summit, was allegedly driving the vehicle, and deputies saw him leaving a residence on Thursday morning that is known for narcotics sales, according to the probable cause statement. The deputy tried to pull Wilcox over, but Wilcox did not yield and led deputies on a chase that started on Westview Drive in Cole County and went onto Highway 50 into Moniteau County.

Wilcox allegedly drove more than 90 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods and drove recklessly during the chase, court documents said.

Wilcox eventually drove off of the road into a barbed wire fence and ran away from the scene, court documents said. Deputies were able to catch up with him about 250 yards away. Wilcox was taken to Capital Region Hospital for treatment and was later booked into the Cole County Jail.

During a search, deputies found methamphetamine as well as other drug items in the car. Wilcox admitted to eating about one gram of meth during the chase and tossing the rest out of the window, court documents said.

Wilcox was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, first-degree property damage, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked or suspended license.