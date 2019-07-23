Man charged after weekend shooting in Jefferson City

Antonio Ingram, charged with shooting in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man is charged after a weekend shooting near downtown Jefferson City.

Antonio Ingram, 35, faces multiple charges including unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police officers said Ingram of was involved in a shooting at the 800 block of Broadway Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Ingram was arrested after being caught on surveillance video firing a gun toward a man. Court documents say six shell casings were found at the scene after the shooting.

Officers said they searched Ingram's residence and found three guns, marijuana, a digital scale and a bag of prescription drugs.

Officers claim Ingram admitted he wasn't supposed to own a gun for prior convictions. In the investigation, Ingram reportedly denied being involved with the shooting or being caught on security camera footage.

Court documents said Ingram has an extensive criminal history with felony convictions. According to online court records, Ingram is being held without bond.