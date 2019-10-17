Man charged in Boone County accused of making terror threat

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man was charged in Boone County after prosecutors allege he threatened to bring a gun to work after being fired from his job.

Isaac Flowers was sentenced with a felony count for making a terror threat in September. Flowers and eight other employees at DANA Incorporated were fired after coming into work Sept. 20. Court documents show Flowers allegedly said he was going to bring an "AK-47" to the company.

Columbia police interviewed several workers at the company about the alleged incident. According to a CPD probable cause statement, the six employees interviewed said they did not hear Flowers make the statement. Some employees told police they felt "apprehensive," "paranoid," and "nervous," after they were informed of Flowers alleged comment.

Officers said Flowers admitted to making the threat in an interview. Police allege Flowers said he made a statement about bringing an assault rifle to the company, but couldn't explain the context. Apparently, Flowers also admitted he made comments about harming his mother, but also could not explain the context fo those remarks.