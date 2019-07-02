Man charged in connection with fatal pedestrian crash

Charles Waddill is arrested and charged on Monday with leaving the scene of an accident.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One person was charged on Monday in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash on Rangeline Street.

Charles Waddill, 49, of Harrisburg, was arrested and charged on Monday for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police said the victim, Timothy Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck in the 1400 block of Rangeline Street on Saturday. According to a news release, Waddill fled the scene after the crash.

Waddill contacted the Columbia Police Department on Monday, according to court documents. He told police he was in the area at the time of the crash, and the 2011 Subaru Tribeca seen at the crash was found at Waddill's home.

The damage to the vehicle matched evidence located at the scene of the crash, court documents said.

Waddill bonded out of jail, according to Boone County Jail records.