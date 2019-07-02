SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Man charged in connection with fatal pedestrian crash

Man contacted police after crash

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 11:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 11:49 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One person was charged on Monday in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash on Rangeline Street.

Charles Waddill, 49, of Harrisburg, was arrested and charged on Monday for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police said the victim, Timothy Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck in the 1400 block of Rangeline Street on Saturday. According to a news release, Waddill fled the scene after the crash. 

Waddill contacted the Columbia Police Department on Monday, according to court documents. He told police he was in the area at the time of the crash, and the 2011 Subaru Tribeca seen at the crash was found at Waddill's home.

The damage to the vehicle matched evidence located at the scene of the crash, court documents said. 

Waddill bonded out of jail, according to Boone County Jail records. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday July 5 Morning Weather Video

    Friday July 5 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos